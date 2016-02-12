Nationals leadership change prompts federal cabinet reshuffle

Published 12 February 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Biwa Kwan, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle as soon as this weekend. It comes after Nationals leader Warren Truss and Trade Minister Andrew Robb announced their exit from politics. The move has also triggered the Nationals' first election for a party leader in 26 years, with Barnaby Joyce assuming the role. Image: PM Malcolm Turnbull, Barnaby Joyce and Warren Truss in Parliament. (AAP)
