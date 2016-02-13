Nationals Leadership Change Prompts Federal Cabinet Reshuffle

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Nationals Leadership Change Prompts Federal Cabinet ReshufflePlay07:22SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.37MB)Published 13 February 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pmBy Biwa Kwan, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle as soon as this weekend. Image: PM Malcolm Turnbull, Barnaby Joyce and Warren Truss in Parliament. (AAP)Published 13 February 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pmBy Biwa Kwan, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIt comes after Nationals leader Warren Truss and Trade Minister Andrew Robb announced their exit from politics. The move has also triggered the Nationals' first election for a party leader in 26 years, with Barnaby Joyce assuming the role. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January