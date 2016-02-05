Nauru Detainee Children Most Traumatised: Doctor’s Report

It follows a report by a medical team led by the Australian Human Rights Commission that found what it describes as alarming evidence about the mental and physical health of children held at the Wickham Point detention facility in Darwin.
Medical and educational experts who have spent time with asylum seeker children detained by Australia have backed calls for their immediate release. Image: A drawing by a Nauru child detainee. (Supplied)
