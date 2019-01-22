SBS Filipino

Nauru's prescription drug records suggest mental health 'crisis'

Anti-depressant medication wrapper

Anti-depressant medication wrapper Source: AAP

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:12pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Documents detailing the types and quantities of medication prescribed inside Australia's immigration detention centre on Nauru suggest the people inside are not at all well.

The documents, obtained by SBS under Freedom of Information laws, point to what experts say is a 'mental health crisis' for detainees on the island.

