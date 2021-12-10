NCR classified low risk for COVID-19, PAL says flights to and from Manila is not affected by Omicron Variant

HIghlights
- Around 11 local governments located in National Capital Region (NCR) have been classified at 'very low risk' for COVID-19
- The threat of the Omicron variant will not affect Philippine Airlines flight to and from the Philippines
- Supreme Court has upheld the Anti-terror Act but declared certain provisions unconstitutional
Overseas Workers’ Welfare administration (OWWA) expects around 80,000 to 100,000 OFWs to return home this December
Advertisement
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories