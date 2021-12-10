SBS Filipino

NCR classified low risk for COVID-19, PAL says flights to and from Manila is not affected by Omicron Variant

SBS Filipino

COVID-19, OFWs, Filipino News, May 2022 Elections,

PAL says flights to and from the Philippines will continue andis not affected by the Omicron Variant Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 5:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

National Capital Region (Metro Manila) remains at low risk for COVID-19 as cases continue to decline.

Published 10 December 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 5:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
HIghlights
  • Around 11 local governments located in National Capital Region (NCR) have been classified at 'very low risk' for COVID-19
  • The threat of the Omicron variant will not affect Philippine Airlines flight to and from the Philippines
  • Supreme Court has upheld the Anti-terror Act but declared certain provisions unconstitutional
Overseas Workers’ Welfare administration  (OWWA) expects around  80,000 to 100,000 OFWs to return home this December

 

Advertisement
 

 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?