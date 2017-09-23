Near-death experience leads her to writing

The 70-year old writer and retired Chemist said that she started writing after a near-death experience.
Published 23 September 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 10:08am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lorna Ramirez is an author of three books: My Innermost thoughts, My Passion My Calling and Moments of Love, Lust and Ecstasy.
Published 23 September 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 10:08am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share