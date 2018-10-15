Nearly all women feel unsafe in cities because of sexual harrasssment

Source: Getty Images
Published 15 October 2018 at 11:25am, updated 15 October 2018 at 4:57pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A new report has revealed a majority of young women and girls around the world feel unsafe in cities because of repeated, and often aggressive, sexual harassment. Humanitarian organisation Plan International says the findings show city streets and public transport are places of particular concern.
