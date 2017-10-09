SBS Filipino

Netball program sees Indigenous teens reach for the skies

Indigenous teens take part in program designed to promote leaderships skills Source: SBS

Published 9 October 2017 at 11:44am, updated 9 October 2017 at 12:03pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Louie Tolentino
In the lead up to their first AFL premiership in 37 years-- the Richmond Tigers were also helping a few Indigenous youths achieve their dreams. Image: Indigenous teens take part in program designed to promote leaderships skills (SBS)

The club's Korin Gamadji Institute has been teaming up with Netball Victoria-- to give young Aboriginal women the chance to develop leadership skills through sport. 

