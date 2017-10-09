Netball program sees Indigenous teens reach for the skies

The club's Korin Gamadji Institute has been teaming up with Netball Victoria-- to give young Aboriginal women the chance to develop leadership skills through sport.
Indigenous teens take part in program designed to promote leaderships skills Source: SBS
In the lead up to their first AFL premiership in 37 years-- the Richmond Tigers were also helping a few Indigenous youths achieve their dreams.
