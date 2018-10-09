SBS Filipino

New $50 note specially made for vision-impaired

Vision-impaired people inspect the tactile feature of the new fifty dollar banknote at Vision Australia in Melbourne, Monday, October 8, 2018.

Source: AAP

Published 9 October 2018 at 11:58am, updated 9 October 2018 at 12:01pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Australia's new and tactile $50 banknote has been unveiled.

A group of vision-impaired Melburnians was among the first in the country to feel the notes, before they get rolled out on October the 18th.

