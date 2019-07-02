New aged standards for aged care industry takes effect 1st July

Older Australians from migrant backgrounds are recognised as a high-needs group within aged care. Under the new standards, providers will be assessed on their ability to meet the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse Australians.
Published 2 July 2019 at 11:33am, updated 2 July 2019 at 11:39am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Louie Tolentino
With new standards in the aged care industry coming into effect from today, Australian service providers are being urged to improve the level of care they offer to non-English speaking seniors.
