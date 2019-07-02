SBS Filipino

New aged standards for aged care industry takes effect 1st July

Female caregiver helping senior man

Source: Getty Images

Published 2 July 2019 at 11:33am, updated 2 July 2019 at 11:39am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
With new standards in the aged care industry coming into effect from today, Australian service providers are being urged to improve the level of care they offer to non-English speaking seniors.

Older Australians from migrant backgrounds are recognised as a high-needs group within aged care. Under the new standards, providers will be assessed on their ability to meet the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse Australians.

