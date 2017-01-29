SBS Filipino

New Aussie: Pamela Posadas' journey worth-taking

Pamela Posadas, holding a Australian flag, during the Citizenship ceremony

Pamela Posadas, holding an Australian flag, during the Citizenship ceremony Source: C. Posadas

Published 29 January 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 9:53am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Encouraged by her many relatives in Australia, Pamela Posadas, an accountant, decided to migrate to Australia five years ago.

And on this year's Australia Day, she could not be happier as she recieves her Australian citizenship. Let's find out her story.

