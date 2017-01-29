New Aussie: Pamela Posadas' journey worth-taking

And on this year's Australia Day, she could not be happier as she recieves her Australian citizenship. Let's find out her story.
Pamela Posadas, holding an Australian flag, during the Citizenship ceremony Source: C. Posadas
Encouraged by her many relatives in Australia, Pamela Posadas, an accountant, decided to migrate to Australia five years ago.
