New banking technology challenges the visually impaired

But some are concerned about the decline of businesses using the banknote over newer electronic payment methods.
Published 25 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's new ten dollar banknote has officially entered circulation, and with it comes new features to assist the vision-impaired. Image: One of the new, ten dollar notes (AAP)
Published 25 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share