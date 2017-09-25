SBS Filipino

New banking technology challenges the visually impaired

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_753013.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's new ten dollar banknote has officially entered circulation, and with it comes new features to assist the vision-impaired. Image: One of the new, ten dollar notes (AAP)

Published 25 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But some are concerned about the decline of businesses using the banknote over newer electronic payment methods.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul