New blood test could change the game on melanomas

Australia and New Zealand have the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

This photo provided by the American Academy of Dermatology shows a typical presentation of a suspicious mole that eventually was diagnosed as melanoma. Source: AAP

Published 18 July 2018
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Melanomas are the most prevalent cancers in young Australians and account for more deaths each year than the road toll. Now, a new blood test could change how and when a melanoma is detected, potentially saving thousands of lives and stopping countless other people from unnecessary operations.

First, health professionals want to be sure the test would give accurate and reliable results, not false hope.

 

