New blood test could change the game on melanomas

First, health professionals want to be sure the test would give accurate and reliable results, not false hope.
This photo provided by the American Academy of Dermatology shows a typical presentation of a suspicious mole that eventually was diagnosed as melanoma. Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2018 at 2:14pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 2:43pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melanomas are the most prevalent cancers in young Australians and account for more deaths each year than the road toll. Now, a new blood test could change how and when a melanoma is detected, potentially saving thousands of lives and stopping countless other people from unnecessary operations.
Published 18 July 2018 at 2:14pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 2:43pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share