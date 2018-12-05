New blood test for ovarian cancer detection

“The test is still in its early stages and more scientific support is needed but it could change how cancer is diagnosed and improve survival rates.” says Adelaide University's Professor James Paton
Source: Pixabay
Published 5 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 1:26pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Professor James Paton from Adelaide University talks about a new blood test that detects the early stage of ovarian cancer and possibly could extend to other types of cancers.
Published 5 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 1:26pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share