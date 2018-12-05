SBS Filipino

New blood test for ovarian cancer detection

SBS Filipino

Blood test

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 1:26pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Professor James Paton from Adelaide University talks about a new blood test that detects the early stage of ovarian cancer and possibly could extend to other types of cancers.

Published 5 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 1:26pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
“The test is still in its early stages and more scientific support is needed but it could change how cancer is diagnosed and improve survival rates.” says Adelaide University's Professor James Paton 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom