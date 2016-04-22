New campaign against family violence announced

Source: AAP
Published 22 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 23 April 2016 at 11:34am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Advocacy groups have welcomed a new federal-government campaign aimed at breaking the cycle of family violence. The 30-million-dollar campaign is designed to combat early attitudes of disrespect towards women. But some say they would like to see it taken even further. Image: A scene from the family-violence ad (AAP)
Published 22 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 23 April 2016 at 11:34am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share