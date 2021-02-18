New campaign aims to help put a stop to wage theft

Highlights The alleged assault of an employee at an Adelaide Bubble Tea Shop has sharpened the focus on the treatment of international students.

The Fair Work Ombudsman is investigating the Bubble Tea Shop in question.

A national database of offenders was introduced targeting companies that are underpaying international students

The Federal Government is now proposing tough new penalties for wage theft.





The new industrial relations reforms could see bosses who deliberately underpay workers face jail time of up to four years and possible fines of over one million dollars.





"For the international students, they are paying thousands to study in Australia. When they come here they just want a part-time job, to pay the bills, to pay the rent. And it's not fair, when they find a job everywhere it's $10 an hour - it's not fair," shares Jackie Chen.





