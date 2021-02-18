SBS Filipino

New campaign aims to help put a stop to wage theft

Migrant workers often exploited by being paid below minimum wage rates. Source: SBS

Published 19 February 2021 at 9:01am, updated 19 February 2021 at 1:44pm
By Peta Doherty
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Advocates for international students are leading efforts to put a stop to wage theft. A new campaign aims to educate students on their legal rights and learn to recognise potential risks when looking for work.

Highlights
  • The alleged assault of an employee at an Adelaide Bubble Tea Shop has sharpened the focus on the treatment of international students.
  • The Fair Work Ombudsman is investigating the Bubble Tea Shop in question.
  • A national database of offenders was introduced targeting companies that are underpaying international students
The Federal Government is now proposing tough new penalties for wage theft.

The new industrial relations reforms could see bosses who deliberately underpay workers face jail time of up to four years and possible fines of over one million dollars.

"For the international students, they are paying thousands to study in Australia. When they come here they just want a part-time job, to pay the bills, to pay the rent. And it's not fair, when they find a job everywhere it's $10 an hour - it's not fair," shares Jackie Chen. 

