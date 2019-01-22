New data reveals nearly one fifth of male drownings in Australia involved alcohol

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach, Sydney Source: AAP
Published 22 January 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:25pm
By Ajoy Joshi
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Drowning prevention groups are calling on Australian men not to mix alcohol with water activities during the Australia Day long weekend as new data reveals almost 2,800 adult men drowned over the last 15 years.
Published 22 January 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:25pm
By Ajoy Joshi
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share