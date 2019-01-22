SBS Filipino

New data reveals nearly one fifth of male drownings in Australia involved alcohol

SBS Filipino

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach, Sydney

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach, Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:25pm
By Ajoy Joshi
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Drowning prevention groups are calling on Australian men not to mix alcohol with water activities during the Australia Day long weekend as new data reveals almost 2,800 adult men drowned over the last 15 years.

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:25pm
By Ajoy Joshi
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom