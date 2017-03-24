New financial year brings superannuation changes

Image: AAP
Published 24 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:49pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's superannuation system will experience one of its biggest changes in the new financial year. It leaves investors with only months to make the most of existing benefits.
Published 24 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:49pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share