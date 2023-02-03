New funding for action on domestic violence

Domestic violence action and awareness is a national wide focus this week. It's hoped that additional Government investment, paid leave, and new technology - can make a game-changing difference for victims.

Key Points
  • From February 13, eligible faith and culturally diverse support groups in New South Wales will be able to apply for a one-off grant - starting from 20,000 dollars.
  • Across Australia, paid family and domestic violence leave is now in effect, replacing existing unpaid leave.
  • Full-time, part-time and casual employees will all have the right to access 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave in a 12-month period.
In Queensland, there's an Australian first, with anti-Domestic Violence technology.

Once activated - this cloud-based program will alert a person's closest network that they feel at risk.

