New funding for action on domestic violence

Key Points
- From February 13, eligible faith and culturally diverse support groups in New South Wales will be able to apply for a one-off grant - starting from 20,000 dollars.
- Across Australia, paid family and domestic violence leave is now in effect, replacing existing unpaid leave.
- Full-time, part-time and casual employees will all have the right to access 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave in a 12-month period.
In Queensland, there's an Australian first, with anti-Domestic Violence technology.
Dagdag na pondo para sa aksyon kontra karahasan sa tahanan
04:43
Once activated - this cloud-based program will alert a person's closest network that they feel at risk.