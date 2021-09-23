SBS Filipino

New grouping aims to address health inequities highlighted by COVID

FECCA CEO Mohammad Al-Khafaji.

Published 24 September 2021 at 2:02am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Arianna Lucente, Tom Stayner
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Council of Australia says the COVID-19 pandemic shows people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds need better health outcomes.

Highlights
  • The Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia (FECCA) is working to establish the 'Australian Multicultural Health Collaborative'.
  • FECCA is inviting feedback from healthcare providers, consumers and researchers to inform the further development of the proposed collaborative.
  • This partnership with the government aims to create a national voice for people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds to improve health access and equity.
FECCA is  working to set up the 'Australian Multicultural Health Collaborative', which aims to provide leadership and advice on policy, research and practice to government, to improve healthcare access and equity.

 

