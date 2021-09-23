New grouping aims to address health inequities highlighted by COVID

Highlights The Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia (FECCA) is working to establish the 'Australian Multicultural Health Collaborative'.

FECCA is inviting feedback from healthcare providers, consumers and researchers to inform the further development of the proposed collaborative.

This partnership with the government aims to create a national voice for people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds to improve health access and equity.

FECCA is working to set up the 'Australian Multicultural Health Collaborative', which aims to provide leadership and advice on policy, research and practice to government, to improve healthcare access and equity.











Advertisement

























Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories











