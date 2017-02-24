New hotline service for Muslim parents with struggling youths

The hotline is aimed at parents. The hope is to provide support and advice for parents of struggling youths within those communities in tackling isolation, even the lure of groups like the self-proclaimed Islamic State.
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:21am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's first online and phone service aimed specifically at supporting the country's Muslim communities has been launched in Melbourne. Image: New helpline for Muslim parents (AAP)
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:21am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share