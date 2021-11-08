SBS Filipino

New methods scammers are using to steal from Australians and what can be done to stop it

SBS Filipino

Young man hands holding credit card and using phone

Young man hands holding credit card and using phone Source: Moment RF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2021 at 10:00am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning people to be aware of scams that are becoming more elaborate when it comes to manipulating potential victims. Looking at the data - people aged 65 and older are still most often targeted group and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Published 9 November 2021 at 10:00am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Australian Competitions Consumer Commission scammers are getting far more adept at manipulating potential victims.
  • An increase in online activity during the pandemic has also left more businesses vulnerable.
  • Matt Cole was able to salvage some of his stolen money, but his message to others never open links from unfamiliar sources
Investor Matt Cole recalls the moment he realised he'd been a scammed out of one hundred thousand dollars.After finding a link to a London based stock trading firm on his social account  Matt did some research, but didn't realise it was a fake. 

He says a professional website had been created and along with a large number of positive reviews online. Everything seemed completely legitimate, and shortly after signing up the scammers contacted him.

Advertisement
 

 

"To be honest I was physically ill. The amount of self doubt the amount of just feeling how stupid I was.That I could actually fall victim to something like this. A highly sophisticated very professional forex trading platform, it even had education videos, documentation to explain forex trading how it works."

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?