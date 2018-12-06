SBS Filipino

New milk bank a 'huge win' for sick and premature babies

Breast milk is stored for distribution

Life saving breast milk will be delivered to premature babies in South Australia's first milk bank. Source: AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS BLOOD SERVICE

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 8:33am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Hundreds of premature babies across New South Wales will now have access to donated breast milk, following the launch of the first state-wide milk bank.

