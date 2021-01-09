New pandemic-friendly ways of keeping fit

Highlights Instructors use body weight or a TRX harness hanging from the ceiling combined with their "NOGA"

According to Danielle Collins, who calls herself "The Face Yoga Expert", our eyes are in need of a gentle workout too

A non-invasive muscle sculpting treatment can be an option too

With lockdowns, social distancing, stay-at-home orders and more, it's not surprising that online workout videos continue to be extremely popular with people hoping to keep fit during the pandemic.





In London - where they've just entered their third strict lockdown - experts at a London fitness studio have come up with something a little different.





It's called NOGA - as Yoga Instructor Alexandra Grimshaw explains:





"We developed something called NOGA which was based on "Not Yoga", which is yoga for people who don't enjoy yoga. And as someone who teaches yoga I get that, I feel very intimidated by people who 'Om' at me, I feel very intimidated by people who might start chanting at me, and I know what those chants mean, I've trained professionally, I know that they are and even I'm a bit like 'Oooh, I'd rather not'."





Another side effect of lockdown has been extra time on screens as we work from home, use our phones to keep up with friends and watch more TV.





As a result it's not just our bodies which need a yoga workout.





According to Danielle Collins, who calls herself "The Face Yoga Expert", our eyes are in need of a gentle workout too.





But for those who find it difficult to exercise at home, and who might be looking for a faster way to tone up after lockdown, a non invasive muscle sculpting treatment such as TruSculpt Flex could be an option.





NOGA, Eye Yoga, Muscle sculpting.... or you could just go for a nice brisk walk.





