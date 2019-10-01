SBS Filipino

New products are added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

SBS Filipino

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of Australians living with lung cancer, leukaemia and high cholesterol are set to benefit from new drug listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Published 1 October 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom