New products are added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2019 at 1:24pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands of Australians living with lung cancer, leukaemia and high cholesterol are set to benefit from new drug listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Available in other languages
