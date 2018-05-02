SBS Filipino

New report damns Commonwealth Bank culture further

SBS Filipino

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has labelled a report by the banking regulator, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, into Commonwealth Bank of Australia as "damning".

Commonwealth Bank of Australia chairperson Catherine Livingstone (left) with CEO Matt Comyn (right) n Sydney, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 2 May 2018 at 4:32pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Treasurer says he expects more people to lose their jobs at the Commonwealth Bank following a damning report from the financial regulator into the bank's culture. And Scott Morrison says the regulator's findings should serve as a wake-up call for all executives across the financial sector.

Published 2 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 2 May 2018 at 4:32pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom