New report damns Commonwealth Bank culture further

Commonwealth Bank of Australia chairperson Catherine Livingstone (left) with CEO Matt Comyn (right) n Sydney, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 2 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 2 May 2018 at 4:32pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Treasurer says he expects more people to lose their jobs at the Commonwealth Bank following a damning report from the financial regulator into the bank's culture. And Scott Morrison says the regulator's findings should serve as a wake-up call for all executives across the financial sector.
