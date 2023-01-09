SBS Filipino

New report shows full recovery of Australia's migration level this 2023

SBS Filipino

Migration

Human crowd forming a big Australian map Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2023 at 4:37pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:59pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Sara Tomevska
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report from the Centre for Population is predicting a full recovery in migration numbers this year of around 235,000 people per year on average.

Published 9 January 2023 at 4:37pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:59pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Sara Tomevska
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The government is expecting a return to pre-pandemic migration levels after COVID travel restrictions saw overseas migration plunge to record lows in 2020-21.
  • While there are signs of recovery, the pandemic is still expected to cost Australia 473,000 migrants by 2025-26.
  • The report data also shows that Australia is getting older and that the median age will grow from 38.4 years to over 40 within a decade.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Bilang ng migrasyon sa Australia, inaasahang babalik sa normal ngayong taon ayon sa isang pag-aaral image

Bilang ng migrasyon sa Australia, inaasahang babalik sa normal ngayong taon ayon sa isang pag-aaral

SBS Filipino

09/01/202306:25
RELATED CONTENT

New ABS data reveals Filipinos make up fifth fastest-growing cultural group in Australia

310,000 Filipino migrants are calling Australia their second home, new data reveals

Share

Latest podcast episodes

alex - rafa nadal academy.jpg

Alex Eala on being the best player on and off the court

INTL STUDENTS.png

‘Job, Homesick & Culture Shock’: How international students face the challenges living in Australia

Victoria Lee.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 9 January

'In 1995, Dr Gus Tablante requested a life-sized replica of the Poong Nazareno from Quiapo Church and from then on their family and members of the Filipino community in Sydney have been celebrating the Feast of the Black Nazarene.'

Filipinos’ devotion to the Black Nazarene passes through generations