New report shows full recovery of Australia's migration level this 2023

Highlights
- The government is expecting a return to pre-pandemic migration levels after COVID travel restrictions saw overseas migration plunge to record lows in 2020-21.
- While there are signs of recovery, the pandemic is still expected to cost Australia 473,000 migrants by 2025-26.
- The report data also shows that Australia is getting older and that the median age will grow from 38.4 years to over 40 within a decade.
Bilang ng migrasyon sa Australia, inaasahang babalik sa normal ngayong taon ayon sa isang pag-aaral
SBS Filipino
09/01/202306:25