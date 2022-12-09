New research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource

Available in other languages

Highlights The 'Untapped Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

It found that migrant and refugee women born in low and middle-income countries are, on average, better educated than Australian-born women.

More likely to be underemployed, despite wanting to work full-time, often due to unrecognised qualifications.

Migrant and refugee women are the Australianworkforce's great untapped resource in Filipino 07:55 New research shows migrant and refugee women have all it takes to ease critical skills shortages, but they continue to experience multiple barriers.





The government is working on strategies to address the situation, including an employment white paper that recognises women's economic equality as a key priority for economic growth and productivity.

