New research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia. (Supplied).jpg

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

Published 9 December 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 4 minutes ago at 2:58pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research has shown that migrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in Australia, despite high levels of skilled work and education. Those behind the research have recommended a targeted approach to alleviate the situation.

Highlights
  • The 'Untapped Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.
  • It found that migrant and refugee women born in low and middle-income countries are, on average, better educated than Australian-born women.
  • More likely to be underemployed, despite wanting to work full-time, often due to unrecognised qualifications.
Migrant and refugee women are the Australianworkforce's great untapped resource in Filipino image

Migrant and refugee women are the Australianworkforce's great untapped resource in Filipino

07:55
New research shows migrant and refugee women have all it takes to ease critical skills shortages, but they continue to experience multiple barriers.

The government is working on strategies to address the situation, including an employment white paper that recognises women's economic equality as a key priority for economic growth and productivity.
