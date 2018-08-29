New service to help Australia's newest workers get a fair deal

Source: AAP
Published 29 August 2018 at 2:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages
A new service in Victoria is hoping to get the state's newest workers a fair deal. The Migrant Workers Centre aims to get workers on temporary and permanent visas to learn more about their rights on the job. It's part of a wider push to empower a part of Australian workforce who've long complained of exploitation.
