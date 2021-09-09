SBS Filipino

New South Wales announces its roadmap out of lockdown

SBS Filipino

Coronavirus lockdown

People waiting at the SW Sydney COVID vaccination centre at Macquarie Fields. Source: Getty Images

Published 10 September 2021 at 2:11am, updated 10 September 2021 at 11:52am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

New South Wales has recorded 1,405 COVID-19 cases and five deaths as the state's premier unveils a path out of lockdown.

And Victoria has recorded more than 320 new local COVID-19 cases as regions prepare to exit lockdown.

Highlights

  • Under the NSW roadmap, stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both vaccine doses will be lifted from the Monday after 70 per cent of the state's population over 16 is fully vaccinated.
  • Only fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions will have access to the eased restrictions.
  • People unvaccinated may only access critical retail outlets such as supermarkets.
 

