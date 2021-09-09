New South Wales announces its roadmap out of lockdown

And Victoria has recorded more than 320 new local COVID-19 cases as regions prepare to exit lockdown.
Highlights
- Under the NSW roadmap, stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both vaccine doses will be lifted from the Monday after 70 per cent of the state's population over 16 is fully vaccinated.
- Only fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions will have access to the eased restrictions.
- People unvaccinated may only access critical retail outlets such as supermarkets.