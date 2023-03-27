New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities

Key Points
- New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns says a grassroots campaign - and a connection with voters on key issues – are the reasons for the Labor party's success in the state election.
- The timing of the swearing-in ceremony for the new government has yet to be determined, but Mr Minns says the cabinet is already taking shape.
- Policy agendas like rebuilding essential services are one of the priorities.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns, inilatag ang mga prayoridad na programa
SBS Filipino
27/03/202304:54
RELATED CONTENT
Labor wins NSW state election, ending 12 years in opposition