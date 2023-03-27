New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities

NSW STATE ELECTION WASHUP

Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks to the media during a press conference following last nights election win, Kogarah, Sydney, Sunday, March 26, 2023. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Chris Minns says he plans to run things differently as the 47th premier of New South Wales.

Key Points
  • New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns says a grassroots campaign - and a connection with voters on key issues – are the reasons for the Labor party's success in the state election.
  • The timing of the swearing-in ceremony for the new government has yet to be determined, but Mr Minns says the cabinet is already taking shape.
  • Policy agendas like rebuilding essential services are one of the priorities.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Bagong Premier-elect ng New South Wales Chris Minns, inilatag ang mga prayoridad na programa image

New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns, inilatag ang mga prayoridad na programa

SBS Filipino

27/03/202304:54
