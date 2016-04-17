SBS Filipino

New Study Furthers Talk of Sugar Tax

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_487111.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Camille Bianchi, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Weeks after Britain imposed a tax on soft drinks to curb sugar consumption in the country, a new study is pushing the case for Australia to follow. Image: Stiff tax for sugary soft drinks suggested (AAP)

Published 17 April 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Camille Bianchi, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The research shows a 20 per cent tax on sugary beverages would raise $460 million for healthcare and lead to 8-thousand fewer cases of diabetes over 25 years.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January