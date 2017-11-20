New technology for Australia's traditional livestock auctions

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen New technology for Australia's traditional livestock auctionsPlay04:26SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Larawan: Ang nagpapalaki ng mga baka na si Barry Hicks at ang agent nito na si Brett Shea Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.03MB)Published 20 November 2017 at 3:10pm, updated 20 November 2017 at 3:14pmBy Luke WatersPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The use of online sale platforms and technology such as drone-mounted cameras are improving sale results for some Australian farmers. Image: Cattle breeder Barry Hicks and agent Brett Shea (SBS)Published 20 November 2017 at 3:10pm, updated 20 November 2017 at 3:14pmBy Luke WatersPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut while the modern methods often by-pass traditional sale yards - operators say "old-school" auctions will survive. Luke Waters reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul