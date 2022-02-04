New treatment for ovarian cancer patients

Highlights In Australia, ovarian cancer affects about 1500 women each year and is the leading cause of death for gynecologic cancer worldwide.

Medical professionals and survivors are hoping to improve cancer awareness and are urging patients to proceed with screening procedures even during the COVID-19 pandemic.





In Australia, ovarian cancer affects about 1500 women each year and worldwide, it is the leading cause of death from gynecologic cancers.





In November, the TGA in Australia approved the treatment, Zejula or niraparib which is taken after chemotherapy.





The medication blocks proteins from repairing ovarian cancer cells which helps to control the illness.





The TGA says the capsule is part of maintenance treatment following the completion of chemotherapy.





Zejula is what is known as a PARP inhibitor and there are potentially benefits for women whether or not they have the BRCA genetic mutation.





By interfering with pathways, tumour cells can be killed or become more suspestible to chemotherapy.





Early detection is key

Early detection is critical for patients to ensure the best possible health outcome.





There are warnings from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists about the need to proceed with breast screenings after reports some women are delaying appointments.





Health Minister Greg Hunt says he wants to raise the country's already high screening rates for breast, bowel and cervical cancers.





World cancer day is being marked on February the 4th.





