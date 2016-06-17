New visa system opens door to students, guardians

Published 17 June 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 2:47pm
By Gary Cox
Source: SBS
A new visa system opening the door to international primary-school students and their guardians is already boosting interest in Australian properties, especially among Chinese buyers. An Australian education -- and being near a good school -- are major drawcards for investors, but the relaxed visa scheme is not a guarantee of permanent property ownership. Image: Homes are selling after visa changes (AAP)
