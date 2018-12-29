New website helping children find books reflecting their own stories

Young readers at Colyton Public School Source: SBS
Published 29 December 2018 at 11:29am, updated 29 December 2018 at 11:36am
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many look back fondly on favourite childhood books... But children's books aren't just for bedtime stories - they can be an important tool for celebrating diversity and inclusion. A new website hopes to make it easier to find books which reflect the nation's multiculturalism.
Published 29 December 2018 at 11:29am, updated 29 December 2018 at 11:36am
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share