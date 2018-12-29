SBS Filipino

New website helping children find books reflecting their own stories

SBS Filipino

Colyton Public School

Young readers at Colyton Public School Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2018 at 11:29am, updated 29 December 2018 at 11:36am
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many look back fondly on favourite childhood books... But children's books aren't just for bedtime stories - they can be an important tool for celebrating diversity and inclusion. A new website hopes to make it easier to find books which reflect the nation's multiculturalism.

Published 29 December 2018 at 11:29am, updated 29 December 2018 at 11:36am
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom