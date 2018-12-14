SBS Filipino

New website to help guide parents on childcare centres

SBS Filipino

children at a day care centre

children at a day care centre Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 14 December 2018 at 3:55pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has launched a new website to help parents find the right childcare centres for them. Child Care Finder will allow parents to search and compare the available centres in their areas.

Published 14 December 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 14 December 2018 at 3:55pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom