SBS Filipino

New Year's greetings from the Philippine Ambassador

SBS Filipino

Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De la Vega

Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De la Vega Source: Philippine Embassy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2021 at 12:45pm, updated 7 January 2021 at 9:29am
Source: SBS

Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega extends New Year greetings to the Filipinos in Australia.

Published 6 January 2021 at 12:45pm, updated 7 January 2021 at 9:29am
Source: SBS
My warmest greetings to the Filipino community in Australia as we welcome the year 2021!



Advertisement
Let us welcome this new year with hope in our hearts as we move towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and let us be proud of ourselves for the resilience and spirit of bayanihan Filipinos all over the world have demonstrated.

This year we celebrate a big milestone – the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-Australia diplomatic relations. This is an opportunity for us to look back at our shared history and to build a stronger and enduring relationship between our two countries that will benefit both our peoples.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?