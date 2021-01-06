New Year's greetings from the Philippine Ambassador

My warmest greetings to the Filipino community in Australia as we welcome the year 2021!
Let us welcome this new year with hope in our hearts as we move towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and let us be proud of ourselves for the resilience and spirit of bayanihan Filipinos all over the world have demonstrated.
This year we celebrate a big milestone – the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-Australia diplomatic relations. This is an opportunity for us to look back at our shared history and to build a stronger and enduring relationship between our two countries that will benefit both our peoples.