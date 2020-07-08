New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Source: AAP
Published 8 July 2020 at 12:22pm, updated 13 July 2020 at 12:30pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New York's governor pleads for the President to take COVID-19 seriously... Lockdown reimposed in parts of Spain ... and the Mona Lisa has a reason to smile at last.
