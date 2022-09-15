Newly conferred Australian citizen shares tips on taking the citizenship exam

Highlights The test assesses your English language skills and what you ​​know about Australia and Australian citizenship.

Most applicants for citizenship by conferral aged between 18 and 59 years will need to have an interview and sit the citizenship test.

To pass the test, you must answer 20 multiple choice questions, answer all 5 of the Australian values questions correctly, and get a grade of at least 75% overall.

How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS "Nothing to be scared of as long as you read about the exam and review", Jon Lomosco, a civil engineer from Melbourne shared as he recently finished the Australian citizenship test.





2017 when he arrived in Australia as a permanent resident through Skilled Independent Visa subclass 189.



Jon Lomosco proud to achieve his goal of being an Australian citizen. According to the Department of Home Affairs, being a permanent resident is one of the requirements of applying for Australian citizenship aside from the test and interview.





February 2021 when Jon applied for citizenship after his four years stay in the country but the citizenship appointment came after more than a year.





"Anxious because it has been more than a year and there's no update and I hear stories from other states that only a few months and they got the confirmation of appointment," Jon said.





It was April 2022 when he received the appointment letter stating the date of his citizenship interview and test in May of the same year.





Here are some tips he wants to share:



Read sample questions and learn about Australia like its values.

There are number of available materials and reviewer online about the citizenship exam.

Arrive in the venue early or exact time of your appointment and bring your appointment letter for verification.

Bring the original documents needed or requested that are itemised on the letter you have received.

The first part is the interview where you will be assessed on your eligibility.

The second part will be the exam and you have 45 minutes to answer and the score will show on your computer screen.

If you fail the test, you can resit the test on the same day if possible or re-book the test for another time.





Failing the test does not affect your permanent visa or stop you from living in Australia according to the Home Affairs department.





"After the exam and you have provided final documents, you will receive a letter stating that your application has been finally approved and after that, you will have to wait for the ceremony itself which will take place within the next six months."



