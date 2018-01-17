SBS Filipino

News Bulletin 17 Jan

SBS Filipino

SBS News Room

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2018 at 12:24pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 12:31pm
By Cybelle Diones
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Headlines this morning Universities say the government's freeze on funding is bad news for young Australians Australian Federal Police issued 20 arrest warrants for Australian Jihadists President Duterte threatened plunder case against oligarchy owner of media company

Published 17 January 2018 at 12:24pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 12:31pm
By Cybelle Diones
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul