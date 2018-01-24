News from Mindanao 24 Jan

Source: SBS News
The House of Representatives is targeting to complete within the week the drafting of the consolidated version of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) as it braces for its plenary deliberation Around 10,000 residents in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao have fled their homes following clashes between two units of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Authorities arrested the mayor of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan who was included in President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s list of alleged “narco politicians” Government troops have stepped up their operations against alleged remnants of the Islamic State-inspired Maute teror group in Lanao del Sur province A documentary reliving the heroism of the 44 police Special Action Force (SAF) who were slain in an operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao three years ago will be publicly screened on Wednesday
