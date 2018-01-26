SBS Filipino

News from Philippines 26 January

Published 26 January 2018
By Shirley Escalante
The latest on Mayon volcano's eruption The kin of the policemen who died in the 2015 Mamasapano, Maguindanao clash seek for justice for their loved ones, three years since the fighting Explosion in Abra province kills two police and wounds 14, including a congressman

