News from the Philippines 19 Jan

Source: SBS News
Published 19 January 2018 at 11:38am, updated 19 January 2018 at 11:42am
By Shirley Escalante

Mayon Volcano continues to act up Evacuees complain of not having enough food, water and other supplies in temporary shelters The Senate and House of Representatives debate on Charter Change and Federalism The Department of Justice investigates suspended news website Rappler
