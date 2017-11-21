SBS Filipino

News from Visayas: Local government imposes higher garbage fees

SBS Filipino

Dyip

Dyip mula Carbon Market, Cebu Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 21 November 2017 at 1:42pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It was found that there are establishments in Cebu that produce more waste. Image: Philippine Jeepney at Carbon Market, Cebu (SBS)

Published 21 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 21 November 2017 at 1:42pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The local government of Cebu took an action on this by planning to investigate these establishments and imposing higher garbage fees.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul