News from Visayas

Miss universe philippines 2020 rabiya mateo

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo

Published 18 November 2020 at 10:28am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The Cebu City PNP admitted that they have been lax in enforcing coronavirus protocol this last new weeks. This is the reason why cases of Covid 19 has increased in the city, that prompted the Cebu City LGU to implement stricter restrictions. At the same, time the newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo visited Iloilo City for her homecoming parade.

