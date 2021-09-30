News in Filipino Thursday, 30 September

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen News in Filipino Thursday, 30 SeptemberPlay12:57SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Victoria has recorded 1438 locally acquired coronavirus cases from more than 65 000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. Source: (AAP Image/Daniel PockettGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (23.73MB)Published 30 September 2021 at 3:05pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 3:15pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoPublished 30 September 2021 at 3:05pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 3:15pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?