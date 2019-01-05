SBS Filipino

#NewYearGoal: Weaving new friendships to last a lifetime

SBS Filipino

Friendships

#FriendshipGoal: Kristoffer Rey Centina, Edinel Magtibay, Koko Rivera and Andel Reyes (L-R) Source: Supplied

Published 6 January 2019 at 9:08am, updated 6 January 2019 at 12:05pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Where do you find strength when you're away from family and home?

Four international students find comfort from each other as they journey through their studies in a new country.

Long-time friends and artists Edinel Magtibay and Andel Reyes have taken their friendship from the Philippines to Australia and have expanded its circle with fellow international students Koko Rivera and Kristoffer Rey Centina.

Friendships
Taking their friendship to a new height (Supplied) Source: Supplied


 

Friendships
Edinel Magtibay, Koko Rivera and Andel Reyes sharing the story of their friendship (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


"Being open and accepting of each other's flaws and personalities could be our secret to keeping this friendship," says Master of Physiotherapy student Koko Rivera.
Friendships
International students Kristoffer Rey Centina, Koko Rivera, Edinel Magtibay and Andel Reyes (Supplied) Source: Supplied


The circle of four, though with different personalities, clicked straight away after meeting each other and has since been enjoying the company of one another whom they now call "family away from family". And they sure will keep this extraordinaire relationship to last a lifetime.

#NewYearGoal
Keeping company (Supplied) Source: Supplied


