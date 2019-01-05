NewYearGoal: Weaving new friendships to last a lifetime

Four international students find comfort from each other as they journey through their studies in a new country.





Long-time friends and artists Edinel Magtibay and Andel Reyes have taken their friendship from the Philippines to Australia and have expanded its circle with fellow international students Koko Rivera and Kristoffer Rey Centina.





Taking their friendship to a new height (Supplied) Source: Supplied











Edinel Magtibay, Koko Rivera and Andel Reyes sharing the story of their friendship (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





"Being open and accepting of each other's flaws and personalities could be our secret to keeping this friendship," says Master of Physiotherapy student Koko Rivera.

International students Kristoffer Rey Centina, Koko Rivera, Edinel Magtibay and Andel Reyes (Supplied) Source: Supplied





The circle of four, though with different personalities, clicked straight away after meeting each other and has since been enjoying the company of one another whom they now call "family away from family". And they sure will keep this extraordinaire relationship to last a lifetime.



