No Brownouts on Election Day: Department of Energy

The New Peoples Army released three soldiers and a militiamen it had held captive in the mountains of Agusan del Sur; Authorities have placed the entire Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao under heightened alert for the May 9 general elections as the the Department of Energy assured that there will be no power interruptions or brownouts in any part of Mindanao; Authorities are eyeing politics behind the killing of a barangay chair and supporter of the incumbent mayor Bansalan in Davao del Sur; Despite already declaring his retirement, boxing icon and Sarangani Rep. Manny Pacquiao said he is open to a possible comeback in the event professional boxers are allowed to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



















