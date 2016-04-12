No Cebu Crime During Pacquiao Bout

This week, recommendations for election watch list have been completed. Around 20 places were included in the election watch list, hot spots of which seven are in Cebu; Order for suspension for incumbent Mayor Michael Rama was signed last week while Cebu City was relatively quiet as no crimes were reported during Manny Pacquiao's match versus Timothy Bradley
Published 12 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)
