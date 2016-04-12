SBS Filipino

No Cebu Crime During Pacquiao Bout

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_485951.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)

Published 12 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, recommendations for election watch list have been completed. Around 20 places were included in the election watch list, hot spots of which seven are in Cebu; Order for suspension for incumbent Mayor Michael Rama was signed last week while Cebu City was relatively quiet as no crimes were reported during Manny Pacquiao's match versus Timothy Bradley

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January